Jefferies Group LLC Sells 601,953 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 601,953 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 132.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

HTA stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.