Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.28% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,253,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,211,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 210,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCVA stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

