Jeffrey G. Black Buys 15,000 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

