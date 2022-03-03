Jeffrey Wayne Martin Acquires 1,714 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ISTR stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $209.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

