JMP Securities Cuts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $70.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

