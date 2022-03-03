John C. Pintozzi Sells 3,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allstate by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,169,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 94.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,468,000 after buying an additional 351,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

