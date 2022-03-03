John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 97 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

