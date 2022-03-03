John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,140. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

