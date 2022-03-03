John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.
HTY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51.
Get Rating)
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.