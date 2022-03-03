John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

HTY opened at $6.83 on Thursday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

