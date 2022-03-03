John Hopmans Sells 36,198 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,431,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

