John J. Chadwick Sells 15,090 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.04 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,063,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,455,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,437,000 after acquiring an additional 88,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

