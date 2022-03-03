John P. Butler Sells 25,053 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

