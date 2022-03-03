JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €29.20 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been given a €29.20 ($32.81) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.88 ($47.06).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a one year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

