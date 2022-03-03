Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 5,099 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,119 ($68.68) to GBX 5,099 ($68.42) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.32% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($95.67) to GBX 4,840 ($64.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,367.18 ($112.27).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,781.50 ($37.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,550.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,883.64. The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 2,462 ($33.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,097 ($108.64).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

