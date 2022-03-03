Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 29,500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.