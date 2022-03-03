Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Achieves $8.07 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $107,668.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06636829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.16 or 1.00272540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,602 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.