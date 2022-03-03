Kathryn P. Dickson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

