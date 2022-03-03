Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 352.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $825.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.