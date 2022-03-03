Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KHOTF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

