Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

