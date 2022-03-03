KeyCorp Comments on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.