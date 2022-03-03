KeyCorp Comments on TimkenSteel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.