KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $147.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

