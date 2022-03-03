KeyCorp Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $312.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $312.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $248.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.11. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,760.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $475,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,640 shares of company stock valued at $110,386,791. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.