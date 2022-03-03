KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 94,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 258.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 116.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 589,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 76,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.