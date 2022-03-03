Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 9751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

