Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,829,000.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

