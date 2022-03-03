Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.34 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.