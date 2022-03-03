Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

