Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.11.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.