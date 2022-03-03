Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

KNSL opened at $215.26 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

