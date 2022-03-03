Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €108.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €108.00 ($121.35) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.50 ($114.04).

Kion Group stock opened at €70.00 ($78.65) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($91.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.87 and a 200-day moving average of €89.07.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

