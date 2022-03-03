Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.62.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.