Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kontoor Brands released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of KTB traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

