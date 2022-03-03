Kopion Asset Management LLC Invests $820,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Simulations Plus comprises 0.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,287. The company has a market cap of $808.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

