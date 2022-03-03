Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Korn Ferry has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $1.420-$1.580 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.42-1.56 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.