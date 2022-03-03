KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB opened at $32.89 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

