Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

KRA stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08. Kraton has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 14,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kraton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

