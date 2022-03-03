Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Price Target Cut to €115.00

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €122.00 ($137.08) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of Krones stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Krones has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $55.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27.
Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.
