Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

