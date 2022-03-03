Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Issues Earnings Results

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($2.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.