Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $122,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 546.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $109.49 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

