Lara Thrush Long Sells 900 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGCO opened at $128.54 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.