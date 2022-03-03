Lara Thrush Long Sells 900 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AGCO opened at $128.54 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.
AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
