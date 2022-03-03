Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
LGO opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $746.49 million and a PE ratio of 25.07.
Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.
