Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

LGO opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $746.49 million and a PE ratio of 25.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Largo Resources by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

