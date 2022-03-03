Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,683. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 in the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazydays by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

