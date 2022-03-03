Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.