Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of LNNGY opened at $240.94 on Thursday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $133.00 and a 1 year high of $348.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.77 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49.
Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGY)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.