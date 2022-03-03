Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 816.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LNNGY opened at $240.94 on Thursday. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $133.00 and a 1 year high of $348.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.77 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49.

Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

