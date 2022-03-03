Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 299,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

