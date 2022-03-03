Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Major Shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger Sells 7,224,173 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.58. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

