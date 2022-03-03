Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

NYSE LSI opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.